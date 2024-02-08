English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Ira Khan Faces Criticism For Smoking In Pre-wedding Photos With Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot, surrounded by their friends and family, over long spanning celebrations. A controversy however, now surrounds Ira.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan
Ira Khan | Image:khan.ira/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ira Khan recently tied the knot with long time partner Nupur Shikhare. Their long-running wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The newly married couple's wedding photos were rather well received by the internet. However, a recent photo that has found its way onto the internet from their pre-wedding festivities has made Ira Khan the subject of slight controversy.

Advertisement

Ira Khan's photo stokes controversy


A recent photo of Ira Khan from her pre-wedding festivities has brought her under fire from the internet. Ira recently shared a photo dump to her official Instagram handle which carried several glimpses of her and now-husband Nupur, spending time with their friends as they geared up for their lineup of wedding functions. The last picture in the photo dump features Ira with an unlit cigarette in her mouth, winking at the camera.

Advertisement


The photo in question is the reason behind Ira becoming the internet's latest subject of controversy. The comments section of the now deleted post was soon flooded with comments calling out Ira for indulging in smoking. Other comments also advised the actress to not ruin her own image by encouraging smoking as a habit. Ira has since deleted the post.

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities were a rather public affair


Prior to the smoking controversy, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were the internet's sweethearts with pictures and footage from their wedding festivities being celebrated by fans and followers. The couple had an animated marriage registry wherein notably Nupur ran a marathon to Nupur before signing the papers. The duo tied the knot twice - once as per Marathi traditions and one as per Christian  traditions.

Advertisement

Their wedding celebrations concluded with a star-studded Mumbai reception graced by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and others.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement