Ira Khan recently tied the knot with long time partner Nupur Shikhare. Their long-running wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The newly married couple's wedding photos were rather well received by the internet. However, a recent photo that has found its way onto the internet from their pre-wedding festivities has made Ira Khan the subject of slight controversy.

Ira Khan's photo stokes controversy



A recent photo of Ira Khan from her pre-wedding festivities has brought her under fire from the internet. Ira recently shared a photo dump to her official Instagram handle which carried several glimpses of her and now-husband Nupur, spending time with their friends as they geared up for their lineup of wedding functions. The last picture in the photo dump features Ira with an unlit cigarette in her mouth, winking at the camera.

The photo in question is the reason behind Ira becoming the internet's latest subject of controversy. The comments section of the now deleted post was soon flooded with comments calling out Ira for indulging in smoking. Other comments also advised the actress to not ruin her own image by encouraging smoking as a habit. Ira has since deleted the post.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities were a rather public affair



Prior to the smoking controversy, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were the internet's sweethearts with pictures and footage from their wedding festivities being celebrated by fans and followers. The couple had an animated marriage registry wherein notably Nupur ran a marathon to Nupur before signing the papers. The duo tied the knot twice - once as per Marathi traditions and one as per Christian traditions.

Their wedding celebrations concluded with a star-studded Mumbai reception graced by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and others.