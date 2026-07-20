Is Arjun Kapoor Dating Sahiba Bali? Actress Reacts To Viral London Photo Claims

Arjun Kapoor has been in the news after he was snapped with Sahiba Bali a few times now. However, their recent outing at Lord's Cricket Ground in London sparked the dating rumours. The duo attended the India vs England third ODI on Sunday and exchanged pleasantries. After the two took the internet by storm, Sahiba reacted to the rumours with a picture of her posing happily with Arjun.

Are Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali dating?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sahiba shared a photo on her Story that shows her sitting with Arjun in the stands. Along with it, she added a playful caption that reads, "Don't believe everything pt 2". With this, she is seemingly dismissing the dating rumours.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Besides Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali, many Bollywood stars took to the stands to watch the third and final match of the ongoing India vs England ODI series. Among them were actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the match with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Who is Sahiba Bali?

Born in 1994, Sahiba is an actress who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2018 hit film Laila Majnu. She then starred in Netflix's Bard of Blood, Amar Singh Chamkila and Tanaav. She also worked with FilterCopy.

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This is not the first time she has grabbed attention regarding her personal life. Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating Samay Raina. However, she maintained that the two are just friends.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actor is yet to announce his next project.