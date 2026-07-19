Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Collection: Over 3 Lakh Tickets Sold For Vijay's Final Film In Less Than 24 Hours, Pre-Release Biz In India Inches Towards ₹9 Crore

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in January this year on the festive occasion of Pongal. However, pending censor formalities, it was indefinitely delayed. The movie was also leaked on local satellite TV and many watched and circulated the pirated version. Amid a sustained delay, Vijay was elected as the CM of Tamil Nadu. Now, Jana Nayagan is set to release worldwide on July 23, amid high anticipation. The plot is loosely inspired by the Telugu hit film Bhagavanth Kesari, but the Tamil version is rated A by the CBFC and will have additional elements.

The limited advance booking of Jana Nayagan is now open and is receiving a thunderous response. The pre-sales began in limited cities and select halls on July 19 and the collection stands at over ₹7.32 crore nett already in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. As full-fledged advances open, the pre-release biz is expected to hit an unprecedented high.

According to BFILMY, Jana Nayagan's all versions have sold 3.23 lakh tickets in India so far. From 3040 tracked shows, the gross advance collection stands at ₹8.64 crore and ₹7.32 crore nett. Vijay's home state Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are leading the advance bookings race, followed by Kerala and Telangana.

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth | Image: X

The movie has sold 1.78 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu, generating ₹3.40 crore in pre-sales biz. In Karnataka, over 36,000 tickets have been sold so far, generating ₹3.35 crore in pre-release revenue. However, the average ticket price is very high in Karnataka. In Kerala, Jana Nayagan has sold close to 1 lakh tickets, collecting ₹1.66 crore. The response to the Hindi version has been lukewarm so far, despite Bobby Deol featuring in the film as the villain.

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