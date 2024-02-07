Is Meryl Streep Dating Only Murders In The Building Co-star Martin Short? Here's The Truth

Advertisement

Rumours of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep dating her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short were denied by the latter during his recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. "We are not a couple," Short said, quashing rumours that have been surrounding his and the multi-faceted actress in media reports after the appeared close during the recent Golden Globes awards.

A rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Meryl Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more." Their dating rumours circulated after the news of Streep's separation from her ex husband husband of 45 years Don Gummer was confirmed.

At this year's Golden Globes, Streep and Short were seated with fellow Only Murders In The Building co-star Selena Gomez. All three actors were nominated for their respective roles in the hit series, which Streep joined last year. Though Streep didn't take home the trophy, she did break her own previous record for the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history with her 33rd nod. She’s also the actor with the most all-time wins at the Globes, having won nine total.

