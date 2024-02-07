Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 01:02 IST

Is Meryl Streep Dating Only Murders In The Building Co-star Martin Short? Here's The Truth

Rumours of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep dating her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short were denied by the latter on a recent podcast.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Only Murders In the building
Only Murders In the building | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rumours of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep dating her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short were denied by the latter during his recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. "We are not a couple," Short said, quashing rumours that have been surrounding his and the multi-faceted actress in media reports after the appeared close during the recent Golden Globes awards.

Martin Short's rep issues statement on actor's dating rumours

A rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Meryl Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more." Their dating rumours circulated after the news of Streep's separation from her ex husband husband of 45 years Don Gummer was confirmed.

At this year's Golden Globes, Streep and Short were seated with fellow Only Murders In The Building co-star Selena Gomez. All three actors were nominated for their respective roles in the hit series, which Streep joined last year.  Though Streep didn't take home the trophy, she did break her own previous record for the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history with her 33rd nod. She’s also the actor with the most all-time wins at the Globes, having won nine total.

Advertisement

Martin Short denies Meryl Streep dating rumours

“We’re not a couple,” Short said during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Bill Maher. “We are just very close friends,” he added. Their comedy show Only Murders In The Building can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World22 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement