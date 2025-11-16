Is Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Gay? Viral Video Shows Him Hugging And Kissing...

Actress-singer Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September in a private ceremony in California after dating for several years. While the newly married couple are settling into this new phase in their lives, a video has gone viral in which Blanco is seen getting publicly very close to American rapper and singer Lil Dicky. A social media influencer complied certain clips of Blanco and Lil Dicky on the red carpet in which they hold hands, hug each other from behind and, in one instance, lean in to kiss each other on the lips with instances of Blanco and Gomez. In her commentary, the internet user tried to imply that while Blanco seemed at ease with Lil Dicky, he tried to get Gomez off him every time she tried to show physical love to him.

"I never liked him he gives me the creeps (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "Holy smokes I didn’t know he was bi or even part of the lgbtq community (sic)." After Blanco's old videos, many even called his marriage with Gomez a "lavender wedding". Others said that Blanco was not gay but speculated further on his sexuality and suggested that he maybe a bisexual or a pansexual.

"I'd probably suck d**k," Blanco said in another viral, resurfaced video while appearing on a podcast.

Alex, the Instagram influencer, said, "I don't know what's going on here. I don't care. I do care when it comes to the fact that he is married to Selena. He clearly doesn't like the woman. He actually berates her and puts her down. It could be a lavender marriage and he handles her probably the same way as Demi Lovato, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and her husband. Its giving like, all these men are gay."

