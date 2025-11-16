Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur, Sisu Road To Revenge, Wicked For Good, Vilaayath Budha And More Titles To Watch

This week, theatrical releases are going to be a draw among Bollywood and Hollywood fans. While two Hindi films are clashing at the box office this Friday, the action thriller Sisu: Road To Revenge and comedy live action film Wicked: For Good promise non-stop thrills and grand visuals. Here are some theatrical releases you can look forward to this Friday.

Mastiii 4

One of the longest running franchises in Bollywood, Mastiii 4 is all set to tickle the funny bones of the audiences come Friday. The fourth installment in the comedy series stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. They will be joined by Arshad Warsi as they bring non-stop laughter and fun element to the movies.

Release date: November 21

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur. The movie is inspired by the valour of the 120 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Battle Of Rezang La in 1962 while defending the country against Chinese troops in Ladakh. The movie is certain to emotionally move watchers and awaken patriotism.

Release date: November 21

Sisu: Road To Revenge

John Wick-like action film Sisu was a huge hit in 2022. Now, its sequel, Sisu: Road To Revenge is all set to leave fans thrilled. High on action, the Jorma Tommila starrer is directed by Jalmari Helander.

Release date: November 21

Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good. The 2024 prequel emerged as the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time. Now, the sequel and the final film in the franchise has huge anticipation riding on it.

Release date: November 21

Yellow

Starring Poornima Ravi, Tamil film Yellow revolves around a woman who gets out of a toxic relationship and heads out on a journey of healing and self-love. Vaibhav Murugesan and Sai Prasanna play pivotal roles in this coming-of-age drama.

Release date: November 21

Dual

Telugu horror-thriller Dual is directed by Suresh Sagiraju and stars Akshaj Sagiraju and Kushi Pillala. The story follows a man who discovers a bag of cash in a lake, leading to a series of horrific events.

Release date: November 21

Premalo Rendosaari

The upcoming Telugu film is about two childhood friends who fall in love with each other in adulthood. However, they must overcome the odds to find their way to each other. The romantic drama stars Ramana Sake, Vanitha Gowda and others.

Release date: November 21

Vilaayath Budha

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a gritty role in the upcoming Malayalam movie Vilaayath Budha. The movie is based on the novel of the eponymous novel written by GR Indugopan. The story is set in the sandalwood forests of Marayur, Kerala.