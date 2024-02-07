English
Isha Koppikar Shares Cryptic Note On ‘Real And Fake’ Amid Divorce Drama With Husband Timmy Narang

Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have reportedly parted ways after being married for 14 years. The actress has shared a cryptic note on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Isha Koppikar
Isha Koppikar | Image:Isha Koppikar/Instagram
Isha Koppikar announced separation from her husband Rohit Narang, aka Timmy Narang. The actress was married for 14 years before splitting with her husband. While the estranged couple have refrained from reacting to the news, they often share cryptic notes on social media that hint at trouble in paradise. Most recently, the Ayalaan actress took to her Instagram account to share a quote on real and fake. 

Isha Koppikar shares a quote on being ‘real’ 

Today on February 9, Isha Koppikar took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself. Along with the photo, she shared a quote with the caption, “Thought of the day”. She shared the photo along with a quote that read, “Already know who’s fake and who’s real, I just play along.” 

Along with the cryptic post she also shared a note on her Instagram story. In the story, she posted the photo of a quote that read, “Characterise a person by his actions and not his words.” While it is not clear who the note is direct at, the posts have gone viral owing to the turmoil in her personal life. 

What do we know about Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang's separation?

According to reports, Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang have filed for divorce in November and the actress has also left her matrimonial house along with her nine-year-old daughter Rianna. It is also reported that the actor replied with 'it's too soon to comment, Give me some privacy", when she was approached to confirm the separation news.

Isha Koppikar and Rohit Narang reportedly met at a gym and were friends for three years before they started to date each other. In 2009, the couple tied the knot. They welcomed their first and only child, a daughter, five years later. 

