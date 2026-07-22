Isha Rikhi Shares Wedding Video With Badshah With A Cryptic Note: Every Storm Is A Lesson...

Isha Rikhi, who claims to be married to Badshah, took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her wedding video with the rapper. The video featured a montage of brief clips from the couple's wedding. In the video, they could be seen exchanging garlands while people around them cheered for them. She also included photos with family members and friends in the montage. Isha added a couple of photos with Badhshah.

In one of the two photos, she appeared to be crying while the rapper clicked a selfie with her. In another clip, Badshah was seen planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiled for the camera. However, along with the photos, she shared a cryptic note in the caption. Featuring a broken heart and a folded hands emoji, Isha wrote. “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” The context of the caption and the post was not clarified by Isha.

Fans of Badshah flooded the comment section with enquiries about his relationship with Isha. Some even speculated that the 'photos are 4-5 years old' and so the post might be an indication of a breakup. Several others also asked Badshah to confirm his relationship status.

Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's old post | Image: Instagram

The inquiries come after Isha's several posts and mentions of Badshah. She recently reiterated that she is married to the rapper and referred to him as ‘patidev' while sharing a photo with him. However, the rapper has never confirmed the same. Infact, eagle-eyed fans have even noticed that Badshah does not follow her on social media. In a recent AMA session on Instagram, Isha also asked the rapper to ‘address’ the queries of his fans at his ‘earliest convenience’. Despite the rumours doing the rounds, Badshah has maintained silence in the matter.



Also Read: Rapper Badshah Shares 'Life Update' With Fans But Skips Mention Of 'Wife' Isha Rikhi Amid Rumours Of Secret Wedding