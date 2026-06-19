Rapper Badshah Shares 'Life Update' With Fans But Skips Mention Of 'Wife' Isha Rikhi Amid Rumours Of Secret Wedding

Rapper Badshah took to his Instagram account on Thursday evening to share life updates with his fans. However, amid anticipation, the singer skipped any mention of being married or of Isha Rikhi, who is rumoured to be his wife. In his video, Badshah spoke about his recently released tracks and his music. The rapper, who is known to keep his personal life out of the public eye, made no mention of rumours surrounding his marriage.

In the video captioned ‘LIFE UPDATE’, Badshah expressed gratitude to his fans for appreciating and accepting his music and newly released songs. He also shared that the tracks were made keeping the regional audience in mind, but they witnessed massive popularity. He then went on to give shoutout to artists that he has recently collaborated with. He urged his fans to follow and appreciate the work of the artists he mentioned in the video. At the end of his video, Badshah mentioned that he is in his hometown, Chandigarh. He also shared that he is with his parents. Even while talking to his family, the rapper did not mention Isha Rikhi.



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Why is Badshah not acknowledging Isha Rikhi publicly?

Badshah's video comes a week after Isha Rikhi seemingly confirmed her wedding. During an AMA session on Instagram, a fan of the actress asked her about the photos shared by her mother a few days back and whether they were real. The photos referred to here were snaps of Badshah and Isha, seemingly performing a wedding-related ritual.

Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's post | Image: Instagram

Putting all rumours to rest, Isha confirmed the wedding. She even shared a photo with Badshah, calling him her ‘husband'. In another story she wrote, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience." Despite the rumours doing the rounds, Badshah has maintained silence in the matter.