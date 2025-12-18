Updated 18 December 2025 at 17:15 IST
Mob Scare For Nidhhi Agerwal At The Raja Saab Event: Police Case Registered Against Lulu Mall Management, Organisers
In a viral video, despite Nidhhi Agerwal's discomfort, the unruly crowd at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad continued to press in against the actress, shoved her around and turned the Sahana Sahana song launch event into a frightening ordeal for The Raja Saab star.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
What was supposed to be a usual song launch and a meet and greet with fans in Hyderabad's Lulu Mall turned into a nightmare for The Raja Saab actress Nidhhi Agerwal. The event progressed as usual but as it concluded and Nidhhi made her way out of the premises, she was mobbed by an unruly crowd. Disturbing visuals of the actress being heckled by fans for selfies have gone viral. It shows her in an uncomfortable state as the crowd of men get too close to her.
As Nidhhi was caught up in this untoward incident, her fans and other social media users slammed the lack of security and gross mismanagement of this celebrity event at Lulu Mall. In the video, despite Nidhhi's discomfort, the crowd continued to press in and turned the Sahana Sahana song launch event into a frightening ordeal for The Raja Saab star. It appeared as if she narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction too.
Advertisement
Following the massive backlash online, the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police registered a suo motu case against the event’s organisers and the mall management for their failure to seek prior permission for the event and gross mishandling of security at the gathering.
“A case is being registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without permission,” KPHB Inspector S Rajashekar Reddy said. According to on ground testimonials, fans and attendees complained that the entire event was poorly managed, with both the crowd and celebrities facing inconvenience.
Advertisement
Security of celebs at events continues to be in focus after video of Nidhhi facing harassment has surfaced.
Sometime back, at an event in Darjeeling, actress Sreeleela was pulled into the crowd by a fan. She appeared visibly unsettled and was seen shielding herself with her arm.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 17:15 IST