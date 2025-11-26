How Did Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal Meet? A Look Back At Couple's 6-Year Long Love Story That Began As A Secret Romance

In yet another cricket and showbiz union, Smriti Mandhana was all set to tie the knot with Palaash Muchhal on November 23. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were carried out with enthusiasm in the presence of close friends and family, including the Indian Women's Cricket team. However, the wedding was indefinitely postponed due to a severe health scare to Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana. Reports suggest that he is now discharged from the hospital and is out of danger. Despite the development, there is no update from the members of either family about the new wedding date. Amid this, take a look back at Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's love story.

Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal: A meet-cute turned into a secret romance

Smriti and Palaash both keep a low profile when it comes to their personal life. While neither of them has ever shared details about their love story, reports suggest that they started in 2019. However, the duo kept the news under wraps to avoid media frenzy.

A file photo of Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana | Image: Instagram

Smriti Mandhana is an Indian international cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women's national team. She was a part of the team that won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, the Women's Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022. Palaash, on the other hand, is a music composer who predominantly works in Bollywood. His sister Palak Muchhal is also a playback singer in the Hindi film industry. Since both their jobs are demanding and garner plenty of attention from the media, they kept their personal life out of the limelight and their relationship a secret.

Tattoos, flowers, announcement and proposal: The grand gestures by Palaash Muchhal leading to the wedding with Smriti Mandhana

The first confirmation of the composer-cricketer romance came in July 2024. The couple officially announced their relationship with an Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary. The post quickly went viral online. This was followed by a year of speculations around their nuptials.

A file photo of Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana | Image: Instagram

In a public declaration, Palaash confirmed marrying Smriti at a press conference. In a heartwarming moment, the composer said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore”. His grand gestures did not stop here.

A file photo of Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana | Image: Instagram

Following the historic win of the Women's Cricket Team in the World Cup 2025, Palaash's loud and bold display of love for Smriti went viral. In the videos, he could be seen flaunting the tattoo on his arm that featured Smriti's jersey number and her initials.

Palaash Muchhal's tattoo for Smriti Mandana | Image: Instagram

After this came the reels. Social media attention was fully captured by Palaash and Smriti when they shared the reel of the composer proposing to the cricketer at the DY Patil stadium, the same place she lifted the World Cup earlier that month. This was followed by a reveal video by Smriti where she flaunted her engagement ring for the first time, surrounded and supported by her Women's Cricket World Cup teammates.

The wedding that was postponed

Later in November, the wedding celebration of Palaash and Smriti began. Videos from their haldi and sangeet ceremony seemed straight out of a Bollywood movie. The couple could also be seen enjoying the moments before they become husband and wife. However, medical emergencies derailed the plans, and the wedding got pushed.



