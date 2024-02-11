Advertisement

A frightening incident unfolded at Jada Pinkett Smith's residence in the Los Angeles area earlier this week, as two unidentified individuals attempted to gain entry onto her balcony while she was inside. According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the suspects were clad in hoodies and made their move shortly before 8 PM, under the assumption that the coast was clear.

However, their plans were thwarted when the Red Table Talk host spotted them. Upon noticing the intruders, Jada promptly alerted the authorities which led to a swift response from law enforcement. Unfortunately, by the time police arrived at the scene, the perpetrators had already fled.

Advertisement

More about the Jada Pinkett Smith's intruder fiasco

The motive behind the break-in remains uncertain with investigators yet to ascertain whether Jada was specifically targeted or if the incident was part of a broader spree targeting affluent residences in the area. Following the attempted burglary, deputies filed a report and initiated an official investigation into the matter. Although Jada and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated for several years, it is unlikely that Will was present during the intrusion.

The couple had previously indicated a possibility of reuniting in the future, but as of now, they maintain separate residences.

Advertisement

This unsettling event adds to a string of recent break-ins across Los Angeles with notable figures such as Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun, actress Lena Waithe, model Abigail Ratchford, and Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves among the recent victims.

What do we know about Smith and Jada?

Two years later after divorcing actor Sheree Zampino in 1995, Smith married Jada Pinkett. They first met after Jada’s failed audition for a role as Smith’s character’s girlfriend on the 1990s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The rumours of their tumultuous relationship first circulated after Pinkett Smith told The Huffington Post in 2013: “Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man.”