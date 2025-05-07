Jai Hind: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, Other Celebs Laud Indian Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Actors, directors and other members of the film fraternity took to their Instagram accounts to share appreciation for the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out a strike against terror camps in Pakistan. On May 7, Indian forces struck deep into terrorists' camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok) under Operation Sindoor. The mission neutralised over 100 terrorists and razed nine terror camps. The operation was carried out by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force as a response to the deadly terror attack on April 22 in J&K’s Pahalgam in which 26 innocent, unarmed tourists lost their lives.

Following the Indian Army's announcement of striking the terrorists, the operation received a thunderous response from Indian citizens. Celebrities from Bollywood and regional film industries also took to their social media account to laud the valour of the Indian armed forces and extended their support to the government's ‘no tolerance on terrorism’ policy.

Resharing the post by the Indian Army, Akshay Kumar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Jai Hind. Jai Mahakaal.”

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut hailed the nation's ‘zero-tolerance’ on terrorism and wrote, “May god protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #operationsindoor.” She reiterated that citizens of India can be assured of their safety under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor....Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai," ( All of us are with the Prime Minister with all our strength). While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged."





Superstar Rajinikanth extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism and wrote, “The fighter's fight begins…No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor."

Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to his account and wrote, “May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor.” Suniel Shetty also echoed the government's sentiment of ‘zero tolerance on terrorism’ and wrote, “Zero tolerance. Total justice. #OperationSindoor."



