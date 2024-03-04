English
Janhvi Kapoor's Photo With MS Dhoni Goes Viral, Actress Shares Inside Moments From Anant's Bash

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped several pictures from the recently held pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Janhvi Kapoor with Mr & Mrs Dhoni
Janhvi Kapoor with Mr & Mrs Dhoni | Image:Instagram
Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram earlier in the day and offered a sneak peek into the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event hosted several celebrities and dignitaries from across the globe and concluded on March 3.

Janhvi Kapoor shares inside photos from Ambani bash

The actress’ Instagram feed lit up with some interesting pictures capturing the essence of the grand celebration. Among the highlights of Janhvi's photo dump was a picture featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni alongside other adorable moments with her father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor.

 

 

Interestingly, Janhvi's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya also made an appearance alongside the actress at the gala seemingly confirming their relationship. Janhvi captioned the post, "With the OG Mr & Mrs Mahi. Plus some special mems.”

What more do we know about the Ambani bash?

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities closed with an auspicious event named Hastakshar, marking the end of three days of celebrations. The lavish affair attracted a massive crowd, including numerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars, who joined in the festivities to celebrate the union of the couple.

 

 

On the professional front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects. She is set to star alongside Jr NTR in the Telugu film Devara where Saif Ali Khan will portray the antagonist role. The highly anticipated movie is currently running delayed by eight months and is scheduled for release in October. She further has Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Hindi films such as Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and one opposite Suriya. Additionally, she is set to join forces with Varun Dhawan for a film titled Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.

