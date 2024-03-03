Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, SidKiara Participate In Maha Aarti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding
On the third day of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivity, celebrities partook in the maha arti ceremony.
Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and several other celebrities arrived at the maha aarti event of the pre-wedding bash hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The final day of the pre-wedding festivities commenced with a brunch by the forest side and was followed by a maha aarti. The theme of the event is - Hastakshar and the guests are respected to dress up in traditional Indian attire.
A video of the guests arriving is doing rounds on social media.
