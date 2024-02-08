English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Jason Momoa, wife Lisa Bonet granted divorce just a day after filing

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet filed for divorce on January 8. A day later the court papers confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jason Momoa-Lisa bonet
file photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aquaman fame Jason Momoa filed for divorce from his wife Lisa Bonet. The couple announced their split in a statement issued in January 2022. The duo tied the knot in October 7, 2017. In the latest update, documents accessed from courts have confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage. 

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet are ‘fully satisfied’ with the divorce 

Hollywood star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have resolved their divorce. The court documents filed in the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage. This comes after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce on Monday. The Aquaman star, 44, and The Cosby Show alum had seemingly worked out the terms of their divorce prior to the filing, reports People magazine.

A file photo of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet | Image: Jason Momoa FC/X

According to their Marital Settlement Agreement, or MSA, “they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them.” As per People, the pair, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet is also mom to actress Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Advertisement

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet awarded joined custody of the kids 

As per Momoa and Bonet’s MSA, each parent has been “awarded joint legal custody” of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, who are minors. They will both be equally responsible for their children’s health, education and welfare. At this time, no child support agreement has been put in place.

Advertisement
A file photo of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet | Image: Jason Momoa FC/X 

The Game of Thrones alum and the A Different World actress “shall share the living expenses” of their two children. If one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips.” Momoa and Bonet have also waived the right to seek spousal support from one another. “Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favour of either party,” their MSA states. Although their marriage has officially ended, they will not be legally declared single until July 9.
(With inputs from IANS)

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement