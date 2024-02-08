Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
Jason Momoa, wife Lisa Bonet granted divorce just a day after filing
Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet filed for divorce on January 8. A day later the court papers confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Aquaman fame Jason Momoa filed for divorce from his wife Lisa Bonet. The couple announced their split in a statement issued in January 2022. The duo tied the knot in October 7, 2017. In the latest update, documents accessed from courts have confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage.
Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet are ‘fully satisfied’ with the divorce
Hollywood star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have resolved their divorce. The court documents filed in the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage. This comes after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce on Monday. The Aquaman star, 44, and The Cosby Show alum had seemingly worked out the terms of their divorce prior to the filing, reports People magazine.
According to their Marital Settlement Agreement, or MSA, “they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them.” As per People, the pair, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet is also mom to actress Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
Advertisement
Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet awarded joined custody of the kids
As per Momoa and Bonet’s MSA, each parent has been “awarded joint legal custody” of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, who are minors. They will both be equally responsible for their children’s health, education and welfare. At this time, no child support agreement has been put in place.
Advertisement
The Game of Thrones alum and the A Different World actress “shall share the living expenses” of their two children. If one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips.” Momoa and Bonet have also waived the right to seek spousal support from one another. “Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favour of either party,” their MSA states. Although their marriage has officially ended, they will not be legally declared single until July 9.
(With inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.