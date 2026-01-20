Prabhas Fans Blame 'R Curse' For The Raja Saab Box Office Failure, Know What It Means

Directed by Maruthi and headlined by Prabhas, The Raja Saab was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Released after much delay and on the Sankranthi holiday, the movie opened to a massive fanfare but failed to sustain at the box office. Owing to poor word of mouth, the movie bombed from the second day itself, making it one of Prabhas' lowest grossers. Days after the movie's release, fans of the actor have reignited the chatter around the ‘R' curse relating to Prabhas.

What is the ‘R' curse?

As the name suggests, the ‘R’ curse relates to the title of Prabhas starrer's that begin with the letter. Fans of the actor have observed that over the years, his films that begin with the letter R are most likely to have a negative outcome at the box office. Social media chatter suggests that the same happened with The Raja Saab, even though, technically, the title of the film begins with ‘The’.



For reference, fans have cited Radhe Shyam, Raghvendra and the film Rebel, all of which featured Prabhas but failed to perform as expected at the box office. Interestingly, it was earlier alleged that the Maruthi directorial was initially titled simply, ‘Raja Saab'. However, ahead of the film's release, a source told Deccan Chronicle that the makers decided to add the extra word in order to avoid the film's name beginning with ‘R’, owing to the aforementioned ‘curse'. However, there is no confirmation about the existence of any such curse from the movie makers, as well as Prabhas.



The poor business of The Raja Saab has been attributed to the shoddy performance of the actor, shabby screenplay, logic-defying plot, poor VFX and comical storyline. Made on a reported budget of ₹400 crore, the horror comedy movie has barely collected over ₹130 crore in India. This comes amid the reports that the actor had taken a 33% fee cut for the movie.