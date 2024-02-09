Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan has never minced her words when it comes to sharing her opinions and being her candid self. A regular manifestation of this can be seen on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya! which is currently in its second season. One of Jaya's most recent commentaries has been on the relationship red flags, a reflection which saw her throw in a reference to husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan calls out lack of respect in relationships



In one of her regular appearances for granddaughter Navya's podcast, Jaya Bachchan revealed what in her opinion counts as a major relationship red flag. Asserting the same to be a lack of respect in the equation, she cited her own relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya also made it a point to share her perspective on the current generation's relationships, which she believes begin with a lack of mutual respect.

A rough translation of what Jaya said reads, 'Bad manners for me would be a big red flag...One thing that really upsets me is when people use tu or tum while talking. No matter who it is...Have you ever heard me calling nana (Amitabh Bachchan) tum?' She further added, 'I think you guys need to make a conscious effort for these things, which your generation doesn't do. From aap to tum, tum to tu, and then it's done. Isn't that how relationships work too? If you don't respect someone, love won't last.'

Jaya Bachchan is not to happy with being the subject of memes



In a previous appearance for Navya's podcast, Jaya had candidly shared how she does not really appreciate having become the subject of internet memes. For the unversed, Jaya's transparent and fiery equation with the paparazzi have been amusing fans for a while, making her a popular name in internet chatter.

When asked by Navya how it feels to be a "pop culture phenomenon", Jaya said, "I don't mind, people making fun of you or laughing at you. I don't mind that. But the people doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly."