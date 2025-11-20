Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber To Perform At American Billionaire's Daughter's Wedding In Udaipur? Here's Everything You Need To Know

India is no stranger to star-studded celebrity weddings. Last year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and pre-wedding functions saw not only the who's who of the Indian film industry in attendance but also many renowned faces from the entertainment, tech, sports, politics and business sectors from abroad. Now, another starry wedding is set to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan and reportedly popstar and actress Jennifer Lopez and musician-singer Justin Bieber are expected to grace the festivities as guest performers.

Reports claim that the On The Floor singer will be seen performing at a wedding in India. The nuptials of an American billionaire's daughter in Udaipur is expected to be a royal affair where Jennifer could be one of the performers. Another name attached as a guest entertainer at this Udaipur wedding is that of Justin Bieber. However, these are unconfirmed reports as of now and nothing concrete has come to light yet.

It is also said that as JLo arrives for the reported lavish wedding in Udaipur, she will be accompanied by Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly, this would not be the first time when JLo performs at a private event in India. She has earlier performed at closed events in the country but has expressed her desire to play at a public show in India.

Who is the American billionaire getting his son married in Udaipur?

While unconfirmed, several reports have claimed that it is pharma king Raju Mantena's daughter Netra and her partner Vamsi Gadiraju who are getting married in Udaipur. Some reports claim that the high-profile wedding will take place on November 21 and 22. The main ceremony will take place at the historic Jag Mandir Palace, located amidst Lake Pichola. Other wedding-related festivities will be held at Manek Chowk within the City Palace. Udaipur will be on high alert during the two-day wedding festivities due to the influx of high profile celebrities in the city. Special security arrangements have been made along the route from the airport to Lake Pichola.