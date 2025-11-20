Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin Confirm Wedding After 10 Years Of Dating, Agency Reacts To Couple's Premarital Pregnancy Rumours

Longtime Korean actor couple, Shin Min Ah of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame and Genie, Make A Wish star Kim Woo Bin, is tying the knot. Their agency AM Entertainment announced the happy news with their fans, writing, "We would like to share some happy news about our actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other’s lifelong partners."

According to their agency, the wedding will be a private affair and will take place on December 20. "We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make this precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them," the agency further shared in the note.

After the agency shared the couple's marriage news, speculation grew about them having premarital pregnancy, leading to rumour that it was the reason behind the marriage. However, AM Entertainment has ruled this out.

Advertisement

Regarded as one of the most popular couples among Korean celebs, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin began dating in 2015. Their relationship got stronger after Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. During his health battle, Shin Min Ah stood strongly by Woo Bin's side as their love grew deeply.

Advertisement