Updated March 5th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Joe Jonas' Romance With Stormi Bree Heats Up After His Divorce From Sophie, Couple Spotted Kissing

Joe Jonas and his rumoured girlfriend Stormi Bree engaged in some PDA during their recent outing, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Joe Jonas with Stormi Bree
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have moved on from their relationship. While Sophie Turner was spotted with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, in Paris, Joe Jonas was caught kissing his rumoured girlfriend, Stormi Bree in Bondi, Australia, on Sunday. Stormi Bree and Jonas made their first appearance together on January 3 in Mexico. Stormi has since been snapped with Joe in Aspen, Colorado, New York City, and even on a double date with Priyanka and Nick.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree indulge in PDA

Joe Jonas and his rumoured girlfriend Stormi Bree engaged in some PDA, seemingly confirming their relationship. This Sunday, the couple was spotted at Sydney's Bondi Bowling Club spending quality time together. During the outing, Joe Jonas was seen kissing Stormi Bree. Now, several photos from their love-filled outing has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Joe Jonas with rumoured girlfriend | Image: X

 

Sophie Turner enjoys public date night with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner was earlier spotted on a date night with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, days after going official with their romance. The Game of Thrones star split from ex-husband Joe Jonas last summer after four years of marriage. The former couple also share two young daughters, Willa, three, and 19-month-old Delphine, reports Mirror.

But five months on from announcing their separation, the 27-year-old has found love again with aristocrat Peregrine, who is known to pals as Perry. The property developer, 29, is the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. From one of the wealthiest families in Britain, he stands to inherit an estimated fortune of $283 million. As per Mirror, Perry was first linked with Sophie when the pair were spotted laughing and joking in Paris last November.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

