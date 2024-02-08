Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors’ sentencing in the assault case has been prolonged once again. The actor had to receive his sentence on Tuesday, a month after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. However, according to recent reports, the sentencing has been postponed to April 8 due to motions filed by his legal team in a bid to set aside the verdict.

Jonathan Majors’ sentencing delayed

Majors did not come to court on the day of his scheduled sentencing. Instead, he appeared virtually on a video call for a hearing. As per Judge Michael Gaffey, the new date will give prosecutors time to respond to the motion. In a 5-minute hearing, the judge highlighted the order of protection which had been prohibiting Majors from any interactions with his ex-girlfriend.

For the unversed, Majors was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman. She reported the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. And she said when she got out of the car, Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

Majors denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that used evidence. It was reported that Majors was set to front 2026's The Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which has now been renamed Avengers 5.

Majors dropped out of films

Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict. He has also been replaced in the upcoming movie 48 Hours In Vegas. The film is set to document the true story of the Bulls’ power forward’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals. CNN first reported the news.