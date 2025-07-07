Journey Through Years: Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani Is Beyond Just a Character, Its Good Old 2000s TV Nostalgia

When talking about the history of Indian television, the discussion would be incomplete without the indomitable Tulsi Virani played by Smriti Irani. She gently showed up on our TV screen on 3rd July, 2000 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi created by Ekta Kapoor, thereafter becoming an inseparable part of our lives.

The show ran for 8 years before concluding in 2008, and for those 8 years the country laughed and cried with many trials and tribulations of Tulsi making Smriti Irani a household name. Think of any random memory of growing up in the 2000s, and Smriti Irani’s voice as Tulsi or the introductory montage of the show where she beckons the audience to join her is somewhere in the background. For almost a decade we saw many shades of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, from a fresh-faced new ‘bahu’ to a seasoned, wise woman who has seen life in all its complexities, here is journey in pictures of many shades of Tulsi Virani.

Before she became a bahu

The iconic Wedding of Mihir and Tulsi

A new bahu and would-be mother

The episode that made the whole of India gasp in shock and horror

Mihir comes back from the dead creating TRP history and one of Hindi TV serial's recurring tropes

A new, more resolute Tulsi emerges

The age of grace and evolution begins, the ‘bahu’ is now a ‘saans’

Yet another iconic moment from the legendary show that broke records

How we left her when the show was ending after an iconic run of over 8 years