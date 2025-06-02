Harry Potter TV Series: Arabella Stanton's Leaked Audition Tape Reveals Why She's The Perfect Pick For Hermione Among 30,000 Who Auditioned

Fan-favourite Harry Potter is getting a TV series adaptation at HBO. The upcoming series is based on novels by JK Rowling, and is described as a "more in-depth" adaptation of the wizarding world as shown in the books as compared to the eight-part film franchise. Each book is said to have its own season and recently, the show's lead stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who will play the central characters of Harry, Hermoine and Ron respectively, have been cast.

While discussion continues over how the new adaptation of Harry Potter will pan out to be and whether or not the kids and the other cast members of the HBO series measure up to the legacy of the movies, an audition tape of Arabella Stanton playing Hermione's part has gone viral. It also shows how she is the perfect fit to take on the role of the wizarding genius at Hogwarts.

Many commented how Arabella was acing her part in the audition tape and Emma Watson's glimpse was visible in the young star. As many as 30,000 and more kids auditioned for the lead roles worldwide and Arabella was amongst the ones picked. "They were supposed to cast an actress! Not the real Hermione," a social media user wrote, clearly impressed by her performance as as the witty and smart Hermione. "She is gonna nail the role. This is so Hermione," another fan said.

Harry Potter movie franchise concluded in 2011. A TV series is in the works | Image: Instagram