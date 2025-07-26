Ekta Kapoor Says 'Not Associated In Any Capacity' With ALTT After Govt Bans App Over 'Obscene' Content | Read Statement

In a significant crackdown on objectionable digital content, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and pornographic material. The platforms that stand banned include Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix among others.

They were found to be disseminating content that violated several provisions of Indian law, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. In total, 26 websites and 14 mobile applications--9 listed on Google Play Store and 5 on the Apple App Store--have been ordered to be disabled by intermediaries.

26 websites and 14 mobile applications have been banned by the GOI for publishing obscene content | Image: X

After this, producer Ekta Kapoor issued a clarification stating that neither she nor her mother Shobha Kapoor are associated with ALTT in "any capacity" and had stepped down from their association in 2021.

Ekta's statement read, "Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021."

"Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts. Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance," concluded the statement.