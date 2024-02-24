Advertisement

Justin Timberlake was supposed to perform a one-off show in London at the Roundhouse in Camden on Friday night. However, he had to cancel the gig at the last minute due to his illness. The singer shared the news with fans in a video, apologising for the late notice.

Justin Timberlake took to his social media handle to announce that he has cancelled his London show. He said, "Hi everybody. This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about." He stated that he had been in London all week and was "so excited" to perform at the legendary theater.

"But as you may or may not know, I’ve been battling some kind of bug," he continued. "And I thought it was getting better but it just took a turn for the worse," Justin added. He promised his London fans he'd make it up to them after powering through his appearance on Graham Norton's chat show, which was also almost canceled. But on Friday morning, he said he woke up feeling worse than ever, promising that the next time he comes through, he'll try to make amends and rock the Roundhouse with his fans.

But for now I feel terrible… I hope none of you get this flu," Justin Timberlake said.

About Justin Timberlake's tour

Justin Timberlake's upcoming North American tour is set to begin on April 29 in Vancouver and continue until July 9 in Lexington, KY, before heading to Europe for his recently announced 13-date run of overseas shows. The singer also recently expanded his North American tour, adding 15 more shows that will keep him on the road until November 20 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.