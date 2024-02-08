Advertisement

Malvika Raaj, best known for her portrayal of ‘young Poo’ in the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, has tied the knot with her boyfriend on December 1. More than a month after her marriage, the actress took to social media and shared photos from her 'pink haldi' ceremony.

Inside Malvika Raaj, Pranav Bagga's pink haldi ceremony

For their haldi ceremony, the couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Malvika wore an orange shimmery lehenga, Pranav Bagga sported an orange short jacket teamed with matching pants. The decorations at the venue had a touch of pink. Their family members and close friends can be seen applying pink haldi on the couple's faces. Sharing the video, Malvika wrote, "So we had a PINK themed Haldi ceremony & it was Adorable. From the Decore, to the Food, to our guests outfits, to the “Haldi” itself (which was made from milk and rose petals) EVERYTHING in the ceremony was PINK...Except US!!"

Malvika Raaj shares dreamy pictures from wedding

The actor shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony held at a luxury hotel on her official Instagram account. "Our Hearts are full of love and gratitude #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine," Raaj captioned the series of photographs. For the nuptials, the bride opted for a honey-gold embroidered lehenga and the groom chose an embroidered sherwani of the same colour. Raaj, also known for action film "Squad", announced her engagement to Bagga in August. The couple got married on the picturesque beach of Goa. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the bride and the groom.

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga's relationship

Malvika was in a long-term relationship with Pranav Bagga before the two decided to make it official. Pranav is a successful entrepreneur. The romantic proposal took place in hot air balloons against the stunning backdrop of skies in Turkey. She wrote in the caption: "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong."

Born to filmmaker Bobby Raaj and Reena Raaj, Malvika got her big break in 2000 blockbuster film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…. Actor Jagdish Raaj Khurana was her grandfather, and holds a Guinness World Record for being the most typecast actor, having played a police inspector in 144 films. In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, she essayed the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character.

(With inputs from IANS)