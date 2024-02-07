Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys 'Fresh Snowfall', 'Hot Rostis' In Switzerland Vacation With Family

Kajal Aggarwal recently shared glimpses from her Switzerland vacation with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. The actress will next be seen in Indian 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal | Image:kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal is currently in the midst of her vacation amid the picturesque locales of Switzerland. The actress has been accompanied by her husband, Gautam Kitchlu along with their son Neil. Kajal also shared a series of pictures from their family vacation thus far.

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses from her Switzerland trip


Kajal Aggarwal has shared a series of pictures from her trip to Switzerland thus far. The pictures show Kajal along with husband Gautam and son Neil exploring the sights and sounds - particularly the abundant snowfall. The caption to Kajal's post read, "From fresh snowfall to hot Röstis - our winter holiday in a minute."

Advertisement


Kajal can be seen cradling son Neil in most the pictures as the two try out the Röstis and enjoy the snowfall. The last picture from the photo dump shows the actress holding Neil in an embrace, as the two stand wrapped together in a blanket, looking out at the falling snow. Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal's husband makes a brief appearance in a few pictures, notably a family shot in the snow. Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, in a private ceremony. She gave birth to Neil on April 19, 2022

Advertisement

What is next for Kajal Aggarwal?


Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Telugu film, Bhagavanth Kesari. The film featured Kajal share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela. Kajal currently has three big banner projects in the lineup. The first in this regard is the Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2, helmed by director S Shankar. Kajal will hold a pivotal role in the film as Kamal Haasan reprises his role of Senapathy from the 1996 S Shankar film, Indian

Advertisement


Next in line for Kajal is Telugu film Satyabhama. She will notably be taking on the titular role of ACP Satyabhama. The actress also has Hindi film Uma in the pipeline. Kajal is currently filming for both these projects. 

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

25 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement