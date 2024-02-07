Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal is currently in the midst of her vacation amid the picturesque locales of Switzerland. The actress has been accompanied by her husband, Gautam Kitchlu along with their son Neil. Kajal also shared a series of pictures from their family vacation thus far.

Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses from her Switzerland trip



Kajal Aggarwal has shared a series of pictures from her trip to Switzerland thus far. The pictures show Kajal along with husband Gautam and son Neil exploring the sights and sounds - particularly the abundant snowfall. The caption to Kajal's post read, "From fresh snowfall to hot Röstis - our winter holiday in a minute."

Kajal can be seen cradling son Neil in most the pictures as the two try out the Röstis and enjoy the snowfall. The last picture from the photo dump shows the actress holding Neil in an embrace, as the two stand wrapped together in a blanket, looking out at the falling snow. Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal's husband makes a brief appearance in a few pictures, notably a family shot in the snow. Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, in a private ceremony. She gave birth to Neil on April 19, 2022

What is next for Kajal Aggarwal?



Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Telugu film, Bhagavanth Kesari. The film featured Kajal share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela. Kajal currently has three big banner projects in the lineup. The first in this regard is the Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2, helmed by director S Shankar. Kajal will hold a pivotal role in the film as Kamal Haasan reprises his role of Senapathy from the 1996 S Shankar film, Indian.

Next in line for Kajal is Telugu film Satyabhama. She will notably be taking on the titular role of ACP Satyabhama. The actress also has Hindi film Uma in the pipeline. Kajal is currently filming for both these projects.

(with inputs from IANS)