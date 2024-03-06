Advertisement

Kamal Haasan has always been an advocate for a crime-free nation. The actor-turned-politician took to his social media account to express concerns about the recent heinous crimes against women in Puducherry, Mangalore, and Ranchi. In a long note, the 69-year-old urged for a country free of crime and drugs.

Kamal Haasan raises questions on increasing crime against women

On March 6, Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a long note against the increasing crime against women. This comes after reports of gang rape in Ranchi and kidnapping followed by the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Puducherry. He also raised concerns about large amounts of drugs being confiscated from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

எங்கே போகிறோம்?



புதுச்சேரியில் 8 வயது சிறுமி கடத்திக் கொல்லப்பட்டு சாக்கடையில் வீசப்பட்டிருக்கிறாள். உலகின் பாதி நாடுகளைச் சுற்றிப் பார்த்துவிட்டு இந்தியாவிற்கு வந்த வெளிநாட்டுப் பெண்ணை ராஞ்சியில் ஒரு கும்பல் வன்புணர்வு செய்திருக்கிறது. மங்களூருவில் காதலிக்க மறுத்த பள்ளி… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 6, 2024

He wrote, “Where are we going? An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed in Puducherry and thrown into the drain. A foreign woman who came to India after visiting half the world was gang-raped in Ranchi. Acid thrown on the face of a schoolgirl who refused to fall in love in Mangalore. A young man belonging to the Scheduled caste community who got married for love in Chennai was brutally hacked to death by the girl's brother. Drugs worth several crores are being confiscated in states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.” He further questioned society and the dichotomy of reaching monumental development stages on one hand and committing heinous crimes on the other.

He continued, “These incidents raise deep doubts about where we are headed as a society. On the one hand, we are proud of development, superpower, and good governance. On the other hand, we are becoming a society where women are not safe, and degenerate in the grip of drugs, caste-religious fanaticism. Can losing humanity and reverting to animality be considered development?”

Kamal Haasan blames drugs for crimes

In his post, the actor shifted the blame of all things wrong in society to drugs. He writes, “Whatever the crimes, whatever their causes, behind them all are drugs that numb humanity.” He noted that women and children in the country cannot feel safe until the society is made entirely drug-free. He argues, “It is a fact that women and children cannot live safely in a country where narcotics circulate freely. The future will not forgive us if we do not suppress this degeneration with an iron fist.”



A screenshot of translated Kamal Hasan's post | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram



Concluding the note, the Indian 2 actor wrote, “Let's raise our voice against drugs. Let us join hands against the drug gangs that are destroying the society. Let's all come together to pave the way for a drug-free nation.” He penned in the end, ‘#saynotodrugs’.