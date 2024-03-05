English
Kamal Haasan's Input On Gunaa Title Was Turned Down By Film's Crew, Actor Says 'I Wanted...'

While opening up about the challenges he faced during the shooting of Gunaa, Kamal Haasan revealed that he had another title for his 1991 hit movie.

Manjummel Boys team, who are currently basking in the success of the film, met with Kamal Haasan at his office. The cast and crew were elated to meet the superstar and had a fun conversation with him. During the discussion, Kamal Haasan opened up about the history of Guna caves and his film by the same name that released in 1991.

Kamal Haasan reveals the original title he suggested for his 1991 film Gunaa

While opening up about the challenges he faced during the shooting of Gunaa, Kamal Haasan revealed that he had another title for his 1991 hit movie. He said during the discussion, "Mathikettan Solai was the title I suggested for the movie. But, the whole unit said no. I wanted that name because those caves were paradise for Guna." Nevertheless, Kamal Haasan watched Manjummel Boys with Santhana Bharathi, who helmed Gunaa.

Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa's reference in Manjummel Boys

In a recent interview,  Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram S Poduval shared that Kamal Haasan lauded his film after watching it and also appreciated the climax scene of Manjummel Boys. For the unversed, Manjummel Boys featured several references from Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa. Manjummel Boys revolves around the lives of a group of friends who visit a cave in Kodaikanal. Kamal Haasan's Gunaa was also shot in the same location.

Not just that, but a scene from Manjummel Boys also features a song from Gunaa titled Kanmani Anbodu which was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song was played in the ending scene of Manjummel Boys which made the audience emotional. In a press meet, Santhana Bharathi revealed that superstar Kamal Haasan was in tears after watching the Manjummel Boys.

