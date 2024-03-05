Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
Kamal Haasan Reveals What Ties Manjummel Boys, Gunaa, Hey Ram Together
Kamal Haasan, in a recent interview, revealed how the recently released Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys is connected to his films Gunaa and Hey Ram.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan recently welcomed the cast and crew of the hit movie Manjummel Boys to his office in Chennai, where he extended his heartfelt congratulations on the film's success. Amidst the gathering, Haasan delighted everyone with interesting anecdotes from the making of his cult classic Gunaa.
What did Kamal Haasan say about Manjummel Boys?
Expressing his admiration for the film, Haasan humorously remarked, "I liked the film very much. Not just because you mentioned Kamal Haasan's name." He further talked about the significance of love and friendship in the movie, particularly mentioning the iconic song Kanmani Anbodu which was created by his close friend and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.
Released in 1991, Gunaa was filmed amidst the breathtaking natural backdrop of the Devi's Kitchen cave in Kodaikanal, now famously known as Gunaa cave. Despite the cave's reputation as a dangerous tourist spot, Kamal Haasan fearlessly filmed his movie there.
Advertisement
Director Chidambaram S Poduval of Manjummel Boys expressed admiration for Haasan's determination to shoot in such challenging environments, especially given the absence of modern filmmaking technology comforts. Haasan also talked about the dangers posed by the relatively young formation of the Guna cave which made it unsuitable for conventional rock climbing adventures.
Kamal reveals the connection between Manjummel Boys, Gunaa and Hey Ram
Recalling his experiences, Haasan revealed that he still possesses mementoes collected during the making of Guna. He said, “You remember monkey skulls in Hey Ram? I collected them from Guna cave. Little monkeys fall and they can't come up. They die there. As you go deep, the crevices are very dangerous.”
Haasan then addressed the loss of the cave's original charm, attributing its transformation into a popular tourist destination after the success of the Gunaa movie. Kamal who was the first actor to shoot at Athirappilly waterfalls added, "Till Punnagai Mannan, everyone shot the falls from a distance. But, nobody went near.”
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Google lays down new user, developer rules in EUTech 12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.