Kannada Actor Raju Talikote Dies At 62 Due To Heart Attack During Film Shoot, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Pays Tribute

Popular Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote passed away at 62 after suffering a heart attack on October 13 while shooting a film in Udupi, Karnataka. His family confirmed the news. Among many, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar shared his sorrow over the loss.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 contestant Raju Talikote passes away due to a heart attack

The actor suffered a heart attack while filming a movie in Udupi, Karnataka. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital around 1:30 AM on Sunday after experiencing health complications. Despite undergoing angioplasty, he passed away a few hours later. Raju Talikote is survived by two wives, two sons, and three daughters.

Soon after the news emerged, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar expressed his condolences. In an X post, the actor wrote, “The demise of Raju Thalikote, a senior theatre artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also paid tribute, saying, "It is deeply saddening that renowned theatre actor, comedian, and Director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack. Having acted in several Kannada films and earned immense popularity, his demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry."

Many would remember him as a contestant on Season 7 of Bigg Boss: Kannada in 2019.

Who is Raju Talikote?

Raju Talikote, the former Director of Dharwad Rangayana, earned widespread respect for his work in theatre and cinema. His passing leaves a deep gap in the Kannada entertainment world.

Born in 1963 as Rajesab Maktumsab Yankanchi in Talikote, he later adopted the stage name Raju Talikote. Both his parents were theatre artists who ran the drama troupe 'Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha.' Raju started acting as a child but had to leave school following the death of his parents. Despite these challenges, he continued his family’s theatre legacy and became highly regarded for his stagecraft.

File photo from IMDb