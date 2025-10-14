Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Is The Real Reason Behind Multiple Delays Of Prabhas' The Raja Saab?

The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, was scheduled to release in April this year. However, the film faced multiple delays, resulting in massive backlash against the team on social media. The multiple delays in the filming of the Prabhas starrer have now pushed the release of the movie to January 2026.

After months of speculation, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, from the banner People Media Factory, which is bankrolling The Raja Saab, has shared the reasons behind the repeated delays in the Prabhas movie. In an interview with NTV, he shared that a VFX supervisor was the real reason behind the delays in the movie.

Vishwa claimed that the VFX supervisor raised major issues for the team by delaying his work and by ‘extorting’ money from them. He said, “I can name a few people who really put us in trouble. I've already named one for Karthikeya 2, and another for The Raja Saab, who was really in extortion mode. He made us delay our movie because he didn’t do any of the work until October 2024. We were supposed to come in April 2025.” While he did not mention any name, social media users in the know suspected that the VFX supervisor is Kamal Kannan.



The producer also mentioned that the same person was also hired by SS Rajamouli for the movie SSMB29. However, the supervisor was fired by the director as well, due to his lazy work. He said, “He didn’t work on a single shot and just kept everything with him, taking a monthly fee for his entourage and team. He threatened the director that he would quit if he said something. And this person has a habit of doing this. He was recently kicked out of Rajamouli’s film. Since he got busy with Pushpa 2, he didn’t do any of our work. Someday, I’ll show him what the fee is for his extortion."



