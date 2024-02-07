English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Shares Photo From Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With Anupam Kher

Actor Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi visited Ayodhya recently for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Now the Kantara star's wife has shared a special post.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty | Image:Rishab Shetty
  • 2 min read
Kantara star Rishab Shetty is one among the many celebrities from India who were invited to attend the sacred Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya. Rishab and his wife Pragathi, reached Ayodhya a day earlier, to soak in the divine atmosphere of the region.

Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi meet up with Anupam Kher

Now the Kantara star’s wife Pragathi Shetty has shared a special post on social media. The post features the couple along with veteran actor Anupam Kher. Pragathi expressed her joy in a special social media post, capturing a moment of their meeting with Anupam Kher, describing it as a true pleasure. She captioned the post, “Had the privilege of meeting the incredible @anupampkher Sir..Such a pleasure it was…”.
 

Rishab shares his unforgettable experience in Ayodhya

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty delved into his profound experience in Ayodhya, labeling it as an unforgettable chapter in his life. The actor expressed his gratitude for the rare opportunity he got because of his film Kantara's success. The actor said that the film not only brought him professional success but also a profound spiritual encounter. Rishab shared his childhood connection to Ram Bhajans in his village, highlighting the impact of those early experiences on his spiritual journey.

When asked about how Rishab Shetty felt about the city of Ayodhya, the actor replied that there was a divine feeling and an energy that could not be explained but just felt. He said that spirituality could be seen in the eyes of the people and that there was an overwhelming sense of excitement that took over the city of Ayodhya as, after a long wait of nearly 5 centuries, the prayers and wishes of the people were finally coming true.

Many South Indian celebrities marked their presence in Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Superstar Rajinikanth, who arrived a day earlier also met with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. Rishab Shetty is not the sole representative from the South in the Ram Mandir. Notable personalities like Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha and son Ram Charan were present at the event. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

