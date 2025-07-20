Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada Reopens Days After Firing Incident, Comedian Says He's 'Proud'

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey on July 10. The cafe opened on July 4 and days later, an unidentified person shot indiscriminately at the establishment late at night after the place had closed down for business. Window panes were shattered but no one was injured, even though reports suggested that some staff members were present there at the time of shooting.

Now, Kap's Cafe is all set to welcome guests again. The team shared a post on Instagram that read, "Reopens tomorrow. We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again--ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon, 8 am to 10 pm." Kapil also shared this post by Kap's Cafe on his Instagram Stories, lending support to his staffers by writing, "Proud of you team."

Kap's Cafe had earlier issued a statement condemning the shooting and termed the incident as "heartbreaking". The message was accompanied by the hashtag 'Support Kap's Cafe Canada'. Multiple bullet holes could be seen in window panes at Kap's Cafe, while another one was completely shattered.

Police officials investigating the matter have not zeroed in on the suspect involved in the shooting at Kap's Cafe. The motive behind the attack has not been determined, Vancouver Sun reported. A video, however, of the suspected attacker has gone viral, who can be seen firing indiscriminately at Kap's Cafe while seated inside a car.