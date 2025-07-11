Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Issues 1st Statement After Firing Incident By Khalistani Group: Not Giving Up

Multiple shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it responded to a call from a business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday (July 10). According to local media reports, some staff members were present inside at the time shooting took place. However, no one was injured, police confirmed. An investigation in the matter is ongoing. Meanwhile, a statement after the incident was posted by Kap's Cafe's Instagram handle. Apart from terming the shooting incident as "heartbreaking", the establishment, in its response, expressed gratitude to the Surrey Police Service for their prompt response in ensuring everyone's safety. The message was accompanied by the hashtag 'Support Kap's Cafe Canada'.

"A Message from the Heart. We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up. A Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies. With hope and gratitude #supportkapscafecanada (sic)." the statement from Kap's Cafe read.

Kap's Cafe issues statement after firing incident in Canada's Surrey | Image: Instagram

The Vancouver Sun reported that the police do not have a description of the suspect yet and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. A viral video, believed to be of the suspected shooter, shows a person inside a car indiscriminately firing shots at Kap's Cafe.