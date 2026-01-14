Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Vs The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Soars On Sankranti While Prabhas' Horror Comedy Crashes

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was one of the many Pongal/Sankranti releases from the South. The movie, headlined by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, received glowing reviews from cinegoers who caught the first shows of the movie. The comedy drama has been running in the theatre alongside Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab. Despite the competition from the biggie, the Chiranjeevi starrer has emerged as the first choice of cinegoers.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collects nearly ₹20 crore on day 2

Following the massive opening on the Pongal day, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu held well at the box office on the second day as well. The Chiranjeevi starrer minted ₹41 crore on the first day of release. This was followed by ₹19.5 crore collection for the movie on the second day.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has now amassed a decent total of ₹62.53 crore. The movie has outperformed Prabhas' The Raja Saab on its second day of release. The horror comedy directed by Maruthi raked in ₹4.85 crore at the box office on the first Tuesday of release. The Raja Saab has been poorly reviewed for its shoddy screenplay, subpar acting, comical plot and logic potholes. Cinegoers also complained about the poorly done VFX in the Prabhas starrer, with some dubbing the actor's worst film of his career. Despite the massive hype, holiday release and Prabhas' star power, The Raja Saab minted ₹119.45 crore.



Also Read: Inside Nupur-Stebin's Star-studded Reception, Kriti Performs Sis Duties

Ram Charan puts his weight behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The Konidela family came together on Tuesday to show their support for Chiranjeevi's latest release. Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and actor Ram Charan visited the AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. They were spotted at the screening of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Fans of Ram Charan were delighted to see him at the theatre and cheered for him during the film screening. Photos of the Peddi actor attending the screening of his father's movie are now viral on social media.



Also Read: BO: MSVPG Benefits From The Raja Saab's Poor Performance On Opening Day