Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Karan Kundrra, Lock Upp Contestants Karanvir Bohra, Ali Merchant Mourn Poonam Pandey’s Death

Poonam Pandey participated in the first season of the Knagana Ranaut-hosted show, Lock Upp. Her contestants from the show expressed grief at her passing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Instagram
Poonam Pandey breathed her last on February 1. An Instagram post on her profile confirmed the news of her untimely passing. Following the news, of her death several friends and celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their social media accounts to share their condolences and express grief. 

Lock Upp Contestants Ali Merchant, Karanvir Bohra pen a note 

Poonam Pandey gained fame after participating in the reality show Lock Upp. The show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Poonam’s co-contestant from the show Karanvir Bohra and Ali Merchant have also expressed grief on her passing. Karan, who was close to the actress shared, “I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey I pray this news is not true 🙏🏼” 

Ali Merchant also penned a note on X and wrote, “I am in a terrible shock right now !! Wokeup to the worst news ever. Poonam was such a pure joy, I can't believe she didn't let us know she was going through so much. Still can't believe that she is no more with us 💔 Rest in peace my friend 🙏🏻  @iPoonampandey”. 

Karan Kundrra in ‘disbilief' after Poonam's death news

Karan Kundrra also played a host in Lock Upp. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a note for her demise. 

Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut also pens a note

On February 2, as soon as the news of Poonam Pandey’s death surfaced, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to mourn her loss. Kangana hosted the first season of the web realty show Lock Upp in which Poonam was a participant. Though Poonam did not win the show, her popularity grew massively following her appearance. 

Kangana Ranaut shared the news of Kangana’s death on her Instagram stories. In the caption she wrote, “This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe Om Shanti”. 

Pooja Bhatt, Aly Goni react to Poonam Pandey’s sudden demise 

As soon as the news of Poonam Pandey’s passing broke, her friends and members of the industry took to their Instagram accounts to express grief. Pooja Bhatt took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family, friends & everyone whose life she impacted.” 

Aly Gony also took to his social media account to share his condolence. The actor wrote, “Rest in peace poonam 💔🙏🏼 #poonampandey” 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:09 IST

