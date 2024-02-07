Advertisement

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that he sustained while performing an action sequence for one of his films, which got aggravated while shooting for Devara. In a statement shared by his team, it was made clear that he is on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, the actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor was snapped on Monday evening as she returned home after she paid a visit to him at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan issues statement after injury, surgery

The 53-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the city after he injured himself while performing an action sequence on the film. "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," Saif Ali Khan claimed in a statement.

File photo Saif Ali Khan | Image: PTI

The actor reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Rangoon in 2017. According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday where he underwent elbow surgery. "He is doing well," the insider added. Saif will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Saif to play antagonist in Devara

In the upcoming film Devara, Saif will essay the role of antagonist. It will be his second Telugu film after Adipurush, in which he played the role of Raavan. Devara will release in 2 parts and is directed by Koratala Siva. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The first part will release on April 5, and is expected to receive tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.