Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Kartik Aaryan Fans Break Barricade, Create Stampede Like Situation To Meet Actor | Watch

The incident was shared by a celebrity paparazzo on Instagram, where Kartik Aaryan made his entry at the event and paused to shake his fans' hands.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan recently attended an award event in Gujarat. While entering the venue the actor tried to greet fans but he was left in shock after fans broke the barricade and fell on each other to meet him. The clip surfaced online earlier today and went viral on social media. 

Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by fans 

The incident was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Kartik made his entry at the event and paused to shake hands with some of his fans. In the clip, the Dhamaka star was seen walking on the red carpet while making his way to an awards show held on Sunday. Fans in thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. He waved and even went on to greet them.

 

As he went towards the swarm of fans who stood behind the barricade, the crowd broke the barrier to greet him. A concerned Kartik quickly took a step back and asked the security to take care of what happened.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan? 

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in his upcoming film Chandu Champion by filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. It also marks his first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14. Recently, on his birthday, 

Kartik also announced his new project which will feature him as the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

