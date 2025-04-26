sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Global Pressure Mounts On Pak | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 26th 2025, 17:37 IST

Katy Perry Becomes A Laughing Stock After Her 'Cringe' Lifetimes Tour Kicks Off: Not Everyone Can Be Taylor Swift

Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City, playing songs from her new album 143. While she served the looks, the show was dubbed "ridiculous".

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Katy Perry has kickstarted her Lifetimes Tour in the US
Katy Perry has kickstarted her Lifetimes Tour in the US | Image: Republic

Katy Perry kicked off the US leg of her Lifetimes Tour after the Blue Origin space flight. The Lifetimes Tour is space-inspired and the costumes and the choreography reflect the themes of the world tour. However, Perry's performance is facing trolling on social media, with many calling it a "ridiculous" show.

Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City, playing songs from her new album 143. While her costumes stuck, her performance did not. Many found the choreography to be haphazard, with many moves not sticking well. Memes and funny comments flooded social media as soon as the videos started going viral on social media. Perry even recreated her heavily trolled 11-minute Blue Origin space flight on the stage. Although some people thought Perry was absolutely serving looks in the videos emerging from her first concert, her performance as a whole was quite unimpressive.

Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City | Image: X

Also read: Ajith's Anniversary Celebration Proves Love Is In The Simple Things

While Perry battled aliens on the stage as part of her performance set-up, her "messy" choreography was roasted online. "The way Katy Perry just can't do anything right," commented one. Another one said, "I’m convinced when Katy Perry landed on the moon she sent an alien back in her place (sic)."

Katy Perry donned space-inspired outfits during her Lifetimes Tour | Image: X

Another social media user took issue with the fact that Perry performed A Woman’s World with no female dancers. "Token feminist," said one, calling out Perry. The numerous pictures and videos made the crew a laughing stock on social media.

Also read: Watch 2025's Second Lowest Hindi Grosser, Superboys Of Malegaon, On OTT

Perry's Lifetimes Tour ticket sales plummet

Perry is also struggling to sell tickets for her tour. Perry, who recently sold out dates across Australia, has witnessed less success in her homeland, USA, where numerous shows have barely sold. 

Minneapolis, Austin, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Denver have largely not been able to sell tickets. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 26th 2025, 17:34 IST