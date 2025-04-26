Katy Perry Becomes A Laughing Stock After Her 'Cringe' Lifetimes Tour Kicks Off: Not Everyone Can Be Taylor Swift

Katy Perry kicked off the US leg of her Lifetimes Tour after the Blue Origin space flight. The Lifetimes Tour is space-inspired and the costumes and the choreography reflect the themes of the world tour. However, Perry's performance is facing trolling on social media, with many calling it a "ridiculous" show.

Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City, playing songs from her new album 143. While her costumes stuck, her performance did not. Many found the choreography to be haphazard, with many moves not sticking well. Memes and funny comments flooded social media as soon as the videos started going viral on social media. Perry even recreated her heavily trolled 11-minute Blue Origin space flight on the stage. Although some people thought Perry was absolutely serving looks in the videos emerging from her first concert, her performance as a whole was quite unimpressive.

Katy Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City | Image: X

While Perry battled aliens on the stage as part of her performance set-up, her "messy" choreography was roasted online. "The way Katy Perry just can't do anything right," commented one. Another one said, "I’m convinced when Katy Perry landed on the moon she sent an alien back in her place (sic)."

Katy Perry donned space-inspired outfits during her Lifetimes Tour | Image: X

Another social media user took issue with the fact that Perry performed A Woman’s World with no female dancers. "Token feminist," said one, calling out Perry. The numerous pictures and videos made the crew a laughing stock on social media.

Perry's Lifetimes Tour ticket sales plummet

Perry is also struggling to sell tickets for her tour. Perry, who recently sold out dates across Australia, has witnessed less success in her homeland, USA, where numerous shows have barely sold.