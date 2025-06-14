Did Jungkook Make Political Statement Soon After His Military Discharge? BTS Singer Draws Flak, Apologises Later | EXPLAINED

Updated 14 June 2025 at 17:38 IST
The BTS Army is all excited about the reunion of the seven member boy band after nearly two years since they went on a break due to the mandatory military service that all able bodied South Koreans have to do. Suga aka Min Yoongi is the last member who is yet to complete his term in the military. Suga began his military service on September 22, 2023 and is expected to be discharged on June 21.
The ARMY has already witnessed a BTS mini reunion at J-Hope's Hope On The Stage concert on June 13 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. While Jin and Jungkook performed with J-Hope on stage, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and RM were seen vibing in the crowd. During the rehearsals, however, Jungkook stirred an unexpected controversy.
During rehearsals for J-Hope's concert, Jungkook was seen with a hat over which "Make Tokyo Great Again" was printed. Netizens pointed out that the the message on the hat had "pro-Japanese imperialism connotations". Given Japan's colonial past over South Korea, it was seen as insensitive, prompting backlash.
US President Donald Trump's slogan from his 2016 presidential campaign was "Make America Great Again". Many were quick to raise objection against Jungkook's headgear, calling the choice "politically insensitive".
Soon after stirring a controversy, Jungkook took to his Weverse handle and acknowledged his "mistake". He issued a heartfelt apology and shared that he wasn't aware about the historical and political context behind the caption on his cap.
"I take it seriously that I have been disappointed and hurt by my lack of wearing it without fully confirming the historical and political meaning of the phrase. I'm just sorry. There is no excuse. I wasn’t good enough; I was careless. The hat was disposed of immediately," a part of his apology note read. The company that designed the hat also issued an apology later.
Published 14 June 2025 at 17:22 IST