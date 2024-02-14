Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:18 IST
Katy Perry Quits American Idol After 7 Years: I Love The Show So Much But I Wanna...
American pop star Katy Perry has decided to leave the popular reality show American Idol after seven years of judging. Read to know why.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
katy perry | Image:AP
American pop star Katy Perry has decided to leave the popular reality show American Idol after seven years of judging. Perry told People, “I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."
Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:18 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Movies Made On Iconic Love StoriesWeb Stories25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.