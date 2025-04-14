Not Roar Or Fireworks, Katy Perry Sang Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World In Space, Says 'It's Not About Me'

Katy Perry shared that not singing one of her own songs on her suborbital journey to Space was a conscious decision made for the collective good. The pop star, along with Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, embarked on a historic all-female journey to Space as a part of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' space tourism programme carried out by his company, Blue Origin. In the 11-minute journey, the celebrity crew experienced a brief period of weightlessness and enjoyed a breathtaking view of the planet Earth. Perry shared her experience of being on the space capsule and a part of a mission she admitted to be ‘a lifelong dream’.



In an interview after returning from the journey, Katy Perry shared that she sang the Louis Armstrong song What A Wonderful World. Journalist Gayle King, who was her co-passenger on the star-studded trip, shared, “We've been asking her to sing all the time and she wouldn't. Everybody said sing Roar or Firework. And she said, 'It's not about me. It's about the world.’” Katy shared, “I've covered that song in the past. Obviously, my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I'd one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space,” Perry said. “It's not about me. It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy and making space for future women. It's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”



