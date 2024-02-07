Advertisement

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, popular musicians Kavita Krishnamurti and producer by Dr L Subramaniam have released a special Ram Bhajan, titled Jeevan Jyot Jale. The song captures the spirit of devotion and mirrors the sentiments of the citizens ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

New Ram Bhajan out

A video of the bhajan was also released. The track plays over interspersed images from the Hindu epic Ramayana. It encapsulates the heroics of Lord Ram, his unwavering determination, while highlighting the strength in his character.

Enthusiasm grips India ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

The Pran Pratishtha is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22. "As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

PM Modi during his 11-day Anushthan ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Image: File

The 500+ state guest list, accessed by PTI, features a mix of actors, directors and singers from the showbiz world invited for the event.