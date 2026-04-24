Prabhas Fan Thrashed With Sticks And Slippers At Darling Re-release Screening In Hyderabad, Appalling Video Surfaces

Filling in for a lull period in the Telugu film industry, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Darling hit the big screens again. The movie was originally released in 2010 and has been re-released recently. However, a video from the alleged screening of the Prabhas starrer in a Hyderabad theatre has gone viral online. In the clip, a man can be seen getting thrashed, seemingly by the theatre staff.

Video of chaos at Darling screening goes viral

On April 23, videos from a theatre showing the re-release of Darling in Hyderabad went viral. A man dressed in a white shirt and jeans was seen getting thrashed by a person in a blue vest, allegedly a theatre staff. In the video, the man can be seen trying to fight back by kicking and throwing spinach. A woman in a blue vest can be seen hitting the man with a stick and a slipper while another man leads him out.

There are conflicting reports about the reason behind the clash. As per an online account, the man was agitated when the theatre management skipped a song from the movie. This led to the altercation, which later turned into a ruckus. Other eyewitness accounts have shared that the incident happened when the man misbehaved with a female staff member. Other witnesses claim that the man was intoxicated.



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An X (formerly Twitter) user claimed to be a friend of the man getting thrashed and shared that the incident happened because a theatre staff member snatched his bag. The chaos ensued when he resisted. The theatre is yet to issue a statement for the incident.



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