Marty Supreme OTT Release In India: Timothee Chalamet's Oscar-Snubbed Movie Makes Digital Premiere, But There's A Catch

Marty Supreme OTT Release In India: After making waves during awards season, Timothee Chalamet's A24 feature Marty Supreme is set for its streaming debut in India. Directed by Josh Safdie, the acclaimed sports drama first hit theatres on December 25. The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, and Koto Kawaguchi. Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser (Chalamet), an ambitious table tennis player in 1950s New York City, who is determined to become a world champion.

The movie received 9 nods at the 98th Academy Awards; however, it did not win an Oscar in a single category. The movie registered the record as one of the highest-nominated movies at the Oscars 2026. The Academy Award nominations included Best Picture, Best Actor for Chalamet, Best Director for Safdie, and Best Screenplay for Safdie and Bronstein. Though the film did not win any Oscars, Chalamet won a Golden Globe, his first, for his lead performance.

Marty Supreme on OTT

After a smashing theatrical run, the movie was announced to have a global premiere on HBO Max from April 24. However, in India, the film has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is currently not free to view for all subscribers of the platform.

Marty Supreme listing on Prime Video app | Image: Screengrab

Just like most new films, the platform is offering the movie at a rental price of ₹119. Additionally, the movie can be rented for ₹99 on BookMyShow. Currently, the movie is available only in English. Marty Supreme is likely to begin streaming for free for all Prime Video subscribers in a few weeks.



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Marty Supreme listing on Prime Video app | Image: Screengrab