Kristen Stewart who is best known for her role in the Twilight franchise has recently opened up about her past relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson. She called it "f****ng weird" to constantly discuss it while having a word with Rolling Stone magazine. The former couple whose on-again off-again romance spanned from 2009 to 2013, shared the screen as Edward and Bella in the romantic saga.

Why Kristen Stewart doesn’t like discussing her relationship with Robert?

The 33-year-old expressed her frustration and said, "Rob and I can't just keep talking about that s*t, because it’s fking weird. It's like if someone kept asking you -- I mean for literally decades -- 'But senior year in high school?' You’re like, 'F*king A, man! I don't know!'"

Both actors have found love elsewhere. Pattinson, 37, is expecting his first child with partner Suki Waterhouse, while Stewart has been engaged to Dylan Meyer since 2021. The duo are on an amicable note now and even reunited recently when Stewart crashed Pattinson’s birthday party in May 2023.

Kristen Stewart discusses her family

Stewart revealed their low-key wedding plans in her conversation next and emphasised their focus on their careers and passion for filmmaking. "We don’t have it in us to have a big wedding”, she said. Discussing her future, Stewart expressed her desire for children while acknowledging her uncertainty about the form her family will take.

However, she admitted her apprehension about childbirth and said, “I'm not scared of being pregnant. I'm not scared of having a kid. But I'm so f**king scared of childbirth, it’s crazy. Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees? I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed -- I obviously self-medicate -- but I don’t like hard drugs. And I've tried -- a lot. I just can't deal."