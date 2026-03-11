Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Wedding: Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar And More Attend

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter and show host Gaurav Kapur registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony held at the latter's home in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11. Celebs from cricketing world and Kritika's colleagues from the entertainment industry turned up in ethnic outfits for the marriage and celebrations afterwards.

Present for the nuptials were Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima, Shahana Goswami, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Celebs at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla

All celebs turned up stunning ethnic wear, in sync with the vibe of a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

A wedding afterparty for Kritika and Gaurav

While the wedding ceremony saw only a handful of the couple's close friends and family members in attendance, an afterparty that the newlyweds will host on Thursday, March 12 is expected to witness a bigger turnout. A quirky invite for the wedding afterparty of Kritika and Gaurav has also been doing the rounds on social media. Calling the March 12 celebrations 'The Party, After', the couple shared with the invitees, "We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows."

Kritika and Gaurav will host a wedding afterparty on March 12 in Mumbai | Image: X