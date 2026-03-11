Updated 11 March 2026 at 18:31 IST
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Wedding: Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar And More Attend
Celebs from the cricketing world and film and TV industry gathered for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding in Mumbai.
Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter and show host Gaurav Kapur registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony held at the latter's home in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11. Celebs from cricketing world and Kritika's colleagues from the entertainment industry turned up in ethnic outfits for the marriage and celebrations afterwards.
Present for the nuptials were Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima, Shahana Goswami, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.
All celebs turned up stunning ethnic wear, in sync with the vibe of a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
A wedding afterparty for Kritika and Gaurav
While the wedding ceremony saw only a handful of the couple's close friends and family members in attendance, an afterparty that the newlyweds will host on Thursday, March 12 is expected to witness a bigger turnout. A quirky invite for the wedding afterparty of Kritika and Gaurav has also been doing the rounds on social media. Calling the March 12 celebrations 'The Party, After', the couple shared with the invitees, "We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows."
Kritika, who is known for her work in TV shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters, has also appeared in films and OTT projects such as Bheed, Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan.
Her latest OTT outing came with JioHotstar's comedy drama The Great Shamsuddin Family. Gaurav was previously married to Kirat Bhattal between 2014 and 2021.
