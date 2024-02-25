Advertisement

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, a significant name in the Indian parallel cinema has died at the age of 83. Kumar Shahani directed films such as Maya Darpan, Char Adhyay and Kasba, among others. The director passed away last night at a hopsital in Kolkata, close friend, actor Mita Vashisht told PTI.

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani dies

Mita Vashisht confirmed the news of Kumar Shahani's passing. "He passed away around 11pm last night due to age related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It's a deep personal loss," Mita Vashisht, who worked with the director on Vaar Vaar Vaari, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba, told PTI.

Kumar Shahani file photo | Image: X

"We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital," the actor added. Kumar Shahani is survived by his wife and two daughters.

All we need to know about Kumar Shahani

Kumar Shahani was born in Larkana, Sindh in the undivided India. After the partition in 1947, Shahani's family shifted to Bombay. Shahani studied at the Film and Television Institute of India with Mani Kaul, who also went on to become famous for his work in art house cinema. Shahani debuted with Maya Darpan in 1972. The film, based on Hindi writer Nirmal Varma's short story, revolved around a woman divided between her lover and protecting the honour of her father in feudal India.

Kumar Shahani file photo | Image: X

He followed it up with Tarang in 1984. Starring Amol Palekar and Smita Patil, the film received a national film award. The story revolved around an amoral businessman, who gets involved with a trade union leader's wife. In Khayal Gatha, Shahani traced the relationship of Khayal genre with Indian classical dance and featured Rajat Kapoor and Mita Vashisht.

Kasba, his other feature, is about a dishonest businessman's adopted daughter, played by Mita Vashisht, taking action when his eldest son, essayed by Shatrughan Sinha, is arrested for counterfeiting. Mita Vashisht hailed Shahani for his pivotal role in the parallel cinema movement in India. "I admired him as a human being and as a filmmaker. He was one of the greatest directors in our country. His integrity and consciousness towards society, art, cinema, was unparallel. His films were inspiring," the actor told PTI.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)